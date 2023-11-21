A new Macy's is coming to Burlington County! But it won't be the sort of Macy's you're used to.

Macy's is planning to open 2 more locations in New Jersey next year, including a smaller scale store in Mount Laurel, according to Philly Voice.

The new, approximately 32,000 square foot store will be located in the Centerton Square shopping center, replacing the now-closed Bed, Bath & Beyond location - joining other retailers like Target, Wegman's, T.J. Maxx and DSW Shoes.

Why open a smaller scale store?

According to Macy's chief stores officer, Marc Mastronardi, this is a move to adapt to decreased foot traffic in shopping malls. With Macy's new smaller scale stores, which are about 1/5 the size of regular shopping mall locations, the retailer hopes to provide customers with a more convenient shopping experience.

Macy's is planning on expanding on this idea with 30 strip mall locations across the country - so they could really cash in on the dozens of other Bed Bath & Beyond locations that have shuttered in recent months.

The second smaller Macy's to open in New Jersey will be in Ramsey, at the Interstate Shopping Center in Bergen County.

When will Macy's be open in Mount Laurel?

So far, no word on an opening date for the new Macy's in Mount Laurel or Ramsey.

Are you looking forward to this new way of shopping at Macy's? Hopefully it'll be less stressful having to navigate a big shopping mall.

