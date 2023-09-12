KK Sweets, the French-style bakery in Hamilton that has won the hearts of so many all around Mercer County and beyond, is celebrating its 3rd birthday.

It's a fabulous dessert shop on Quakerbridge Road specializing in everything you love...cookies, custom cakes, pastries, the absolute best crumb cake (try the pumpkin available now), French macarons and so much more.

Owner, Kelsey Krieg filled me in on how you can celebrate KK Sweets birthday with her. Stop by the bakery this week and enter to win FREE MACARONS FOR A YEAR!

Whoa.

You'll get one raffle ticket per in store transaction per day. Fingers crossed. The winner will be picked on Sunday, September 17th.

There are so many different kinds of Macarons.

Some of the flavors include birthday cake, cookies & cream, sour cherry, lemon marshmallow, pistachio, raspberry, chocolate covered pretzel, French toast, salted caramel, strawberry shortcake, maple bacon and more. Yum.

Look at these....

The shop is also having a birthday party this Saturday (September 16th). Stop by for free treats, deals, giveaways and more.

I first heard about KK Sweets on social media. Everyone was saying how amazing this new bakery in Hamilton was, so you know I had to go check it out. They were right. It is amazing.

I'm so happy for the owner, Kelsey. Opening the bakery was a long time coming and truly a dream come true.

KK Sweets is located 3257 Quakerbridge Road in Hamilton Township, in a little strip mall near Sloan Avenue.

Happy birthday KK Sweets. I hope you're around for a long, long time. Congratulations Kelsey.

Get out there and support this awesome local business, and you could win free Macarons for a year.

