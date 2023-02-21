Killarney's Publick House is hosting a really cool pre-St. Patrick's Day event on March 6th at 7pm.

You're invited to take a Cocktail Class. It's a St. Patrick's Day edition Cocktail Class. You'll learn from Killarney's expert bartenders how to make three St. Patrick's Day themed cocktails. Sounds like fun, doesn't it? Your friends will be impressed when you make them at home or at a party.

You'll get to take the recipes home, barware and there will be prizes. Text your friends and go.

Obviously, you have to be 21 years old or older in order to participate.

It's only $40 for this fun theme night. You can reserve your spot in the class right now by emailing Nicole@killarneyspublickhouse.com.

This is the perfect way to kick off St. Patrick's Day month. Remember, everybody's a little Irish for St. Patrick's Day.

Look for the Killarney's float in the Hamilton Township (Mercer County) St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 11th along Nottingham Way and then head back to Killarney's for the After Parade Party.

Killarney's is also hosting brunch for Mother's Day and Father's Day.

Killarney's Publick House is located at 1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton Township.