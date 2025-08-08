It's here! Katy Perry is in Philadelphia this weekend! It's sort of a big deal because show actually marks Katy Perry's first headlining concert in Philly since 2017. Katy has given us some of the biggest pop anthems of our generation. She's coming to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center with the LIFETIMES Tour for one night only this weekend on Saturday (August 9).

So of course, there's a lot of demand for this show. From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is Katy Perry's Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 7:00 p.m., according to arena officials at the Wells Fargo Center.

However, we all know that shows don't "start" on time. So we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Katy Perry's 2025 Concert in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center?

Yes, there's a special guest on this tour! Rebecca Black will be hitting the stage to open for Katy. You know her from the viral "Friday" song and video years ago, but she's actually had an impressive career since then.

Rebecca Black should hit the stage around 7:40 pm for a 30 minute performance, per our best guesstimates.

What Time Will Katy Perry Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

As for Katy Perry, she's expected to hit the stage to start her performance around 8:55 p.m. If you're wondering how long she'll stay on stage? We think she'll wrap up her performance around 11 p.m.

Of course, set times are always subject to change, so it's always a good idea to be in your seat with a few extra minutes to spare. Performance can start late OR early for any number of reasons So don't be tailgating at XFinity Live! for too long before the show or you may miss it.

What Is the Setlist for Katy Perry's Lifetimes Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

The LIFETIMES Tour has been zigzagging the globe for a bit this summer, so we were able to dig into her past shows to see what we expect the setlist to be on Saturday, August 9th.

However, we know that many people like to be surprised and don't want to see that information ahead of time. So we posted that HERE in stead. Just click HERE to view Katy Perry's setlist for Philadelphia 2025 as it may contain spoilers.

Though, I personally LOVE to know what the setlist is ahead of time to plan all of my restroom breaks.

Are Tickets Still Available for Katy Perry's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Katy Perry in Philadelphia?

A limited number of tickets are currently available directly via the Wells Fargo Center and Ticketmaster. You can check those tickets out by clicking here.

Tickets are also available on some resale websites (as of August 7). It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Katy Perry Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

General parking in advance is $40, and it's expected to cost the same on the day of the show.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 4 p.m. for an evening concert. Most days they open even earlier. Check back for an update on that here.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

There are NO other major events scheduled in the stadium complex (at the baseball stadium or the football stadium) so it shouldn't be too busy in that area.

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Katy Perry' Concert 2025?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Center's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed Inside the Wells Fargo Center for Katy Perry's Concert in 2025?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.



