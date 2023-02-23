Hamilton Township Mayor, Jeff Martin, is spreading the word that there's going to be a job fair in Hamilton on Friday, March 31st and anyone looking for a job is invited.

Whether you're looking for a part time, full time or seasonal job, you should go and see what your options are.

It's a FREE event and being held at the Colonial Fire House located at 801 Kuser Road from 11am to 5pm. Although it's being held in Hamilton Township anyone can attend. It's not just for Hamilton residents.

Hamilton Township Hamilton Township loading...

Registration is appreciated but not required. Click here to register...it's FREE.

If you're an employer having trouble finding help, this is for you too. You can showcase your business at the Job Fair.

It's FREE for any Hamilton business that would like to attend and recruit new employees and only $50 for any non-Hamilton businesses. Click here to register. You'll get a table and table cloth to use. Set up begins at 10am.

This great event is brought to you by Hamilton Township, The Hamilton Partnership, Shop Hamilton, the Hamilton Economic Development Advisory Commission, the Mercer County Office of Economic Development and the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Spread the word. Click here for more information.

Things People Are Constantly Googling About NJ "Why is New Jersey...?" This is what people are searching about the Garden State.