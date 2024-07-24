Summer is in full swing in New Jersey and it’s truly one of the best places to spend the summer months. I’ll never take my days down at the Jersey Shore for granted or even the days hanging out in my backyard with my family during the warm months of the year.

One of the perks of living in New Jersey though is that no matter where you live within The Garden State, you can pretty much get to a beach within an hour or so. The only downside you may ask?

Most beaches in New Jersey require you to either have a beach badge or pay to enjoy your day in the sand. If you’re a frequent flyer at your favorite Jersey Shore beach then you are very familiar with the term beach badges.

What is A Beach Tag in New Jersey?

7 Months After Hurricane Sandy, New Jersey Shore Open For Memorial Day Getty Images loading...

A beach badge is just an admission pass that must be purchased to access the beach. You typically buy them before the summer season each year and wear them on your clothes or bag so it lets workers know you’ve paid admission.

Can You Buy Digital Beach Tags in New Jersey?

Memorial Day Weekend Enjoyed On The Jersey Shore Getty Images loading...

Something brand new that New Jersey beaches have implemented is that you can actually have digital beach badges instead of physical ones. This is super helpful because everyone is always leaving their beach badges behind when they’re in a rush to start their beach day but typically nobody is ever leaving their phones behind.

Do Children Need Beach Tags To Get On To New Jersey Beaches?

Crowds Flock To Jersey Shore For Summer Weather On The Weekend Getty Images loading...

The answer is for most beaches, kids 12 and under can go onto the beach for free, so no! According to beaches such as Asbury Park, Ocean City, Beach Haven, and Manasquan, kids are not required to wear a beach tag.

Other beaches have different rules when it comes to the age minimum, but the youngest I’ve seen is 11 years old.

This should make parents lives a little easier when traveling down the shore with little ones in the summer!

