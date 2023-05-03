This area has had a lot of lucky lottery winners lately.

The New Jersey Lottery has announced that a huge winning ticket was just sold in Bordentown (Burlington County).

There was only one ticket for the Jersey Cash 5 that matched all five numbers for Sunday, April 30th's drawing.

Are you the winner? You'd better check your tickets if you bought them at Quick Stop Food Store on Route 130 and 206 South.

The winning numbers are: 03,03,07,21,33 and the XTRA number was 03.

The winning ticket is worth a whopping $208,458. Wow. The convenience store also wins $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The New Jersey Lottery Executive Director, James Carey said, "Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we're already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!"

Make sure to be on the lookout for the new, fun scratch-offs from the New Jersey Lottery in May and one of them has a very Jersey theme.

What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of New Jersey? If you were thinking Pork Roll, you're right.

The new $5 Scratch-Off ticket is called The Jersey Debate with a big picture of New Jersey's favorite breakfast meat on the top of it.

What do you call it? That's been a big debate in New Jersey for many years. Is it Pork Roll or Taylor Ham?

C'mon. I don't think there's any debate here, it's Pork Roll, not Taylor Ham.

The top prize on The Jersey Debate is $200,000.

Good luck.

