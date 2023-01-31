It’s no surprise that Philadelphia’s hottest bachelor is officially Jalen Hurts. The 24-year-old quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles has been the talk of the town since arriving in town following the 2020 NFL draft.

And now that Hurts is headed to Super Bowl LVII as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles he's an even hotter commodity around town.

Philly loves its sports heroes, so of course, everyone is wondering about his relationship status.

Is Jalen Hurts Married? Does Jalen Hurts Have a Girlfriend?

If you’re single and hoping to help Jalen Hurts with any pre-game jitters, there’s some good news. Jalen Hurts is not married.

However, Jalen Hurts does appear to have a girlfriend. In fact, Hurts’ girlfriend appeared to essentially make her first public appearance following Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Who Is Jalen Hurts Dating?

Jalen Hurts is dating Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, according to multiple reports (like the Philadelphia Inquirer and NY Post). The pair reportedly met at the University of Alabama before Hurts transferred to Oklahoma.

They’ve been dating on and off since 2016. It's not clear how "serious" they were dating for the past 5+ years, though.

Who Is Bryonna “Bry” Burrows?

We have to admit that we don’t actually know too much about Jalen Hurts’ girlfriend, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, and boy, has the internet tried to do some sleuthing. Burrows is pretty quiet online. At least, that’s true in terms of having a public social media profile.

Here’s what we do know about Burrows:

She graduated from Alabama in 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. While at the college she was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority as an undergraduate student.

She went on to receive her MBA from the same school, as well, according to that LinkedIn profile.

She appears to be currently working for IBM as an AI partner.

Besides that, though, Burrows’ reported Instagram account is even private. Sorry, if you were looking to find out more.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Who Was With Jalen Hurts Following Sunday’s NFC Championship Game?

Jalen Hurts never confirmed that he was spending time with Burrows following Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, but the two appeared to be on the field together for the post-game awards ceremony.

The two smiled and posed for a few photos together following the victory. Burrows was seen pretty close with Jalen's immediate family, as well, for some of those photos.

They were also spotted walking around the Linc on Sunday evening together.

Jalen Hurts Appears with Girlfriend For the First Time Publicly

It was the first official time that we had seen the two together since they've been a seemingly quiet couple (at least publicly).

As CrossingBroad.com said it's a bit of a power move for Hurts to introduce the world to his girlfriend following that game. We like it!

Naturally, though, Philadelphia is conflicted that Hurts is off the market.

“Seeing Jalen Hurts girlfriend makes me happy but very sad at the same time” one Twitter user wrote on Tuesday.

Hurts will, of course, face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Pheonix, Arizona.