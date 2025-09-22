The Impractical Jokers landed at a Central Jersey college recently for their latest prank, according to the school's newspaper.

If you're not familiar, the Impractical Jokers are three longtime friends who've made a huge, successful TV career out of daring and publicly pranking one another in the most embarrassing and hilarious ways.

Impractical Jokers filmed a prank at The College of New Jersey

You may have seen it already. This new prank was filmed back on Friday, August 29 at The College of New Jersey in Ewing. The episode, season 12, episode 9, Hoop! There It Is! aired on September 9.

READ MORE: This Princeton restaurant is the hardest in NJ to get a reservation

Google Google loading...

The stars of the show, Sal, Murr (who lives in Princeton), and Q, were all on hand for the project, which has been in the making for over a year. Did you realize they planned the pranks so far in advance?

Get our free mobile app

The prank was planned over the past year

Chelsea Lebo, the simulation coordinator for TCNJ's simulation and clinical learning resource center told The Signal, TCNJ's school newspaper, “The Impractical Jokers production team first reached out to me by email, looking for a nursing or medical program that incorporated standardized patients (patient actors) into its simulations. We responded right away with interest, and from there the planning process began."

The Jokers posed as nursing students

The dare was to see which of the Jokers was the worst medical/nursing student in a simulated clinical setting. The Jokers' job was to assess their "patients." The fake patients didn't realize who they were dealing with and ultimately had to rate their skills (bedside manner, diagnoses). Those ratings decided the winner of the prank.

READ MORE: This Shark Tank Ice Cream Shop Opened first NJ location

After they wrapped the prank, the Jokers posed with the students, staff, and others who participated in the simulation. To read more about the fun, click here.

I love to see local places on TV. Super cool, TCNJ.

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz