Heads Up! Insane Delays on I-295 in Mercer County, NJ Wednesday Morning

This is a pretty serious delay if you're commuting around Mercer County, NJ this morning.

A serious accident has been reported by 94.5 PST's partners at Total Traffic on I-295 Northbound.

The accident, which appears to be located just before Route 1 (Exit 67), is causing VERY serious delays. Traffic is basically stopped back to Arena Drive (exit 61) in Trenton, as of 9:15 am on Wednesday.

Total Traffic was reporting that the center lane was the only one getting by. It appears as if the right lane is the only one that remains blocked. Route 1 is available as an alternate through much of that area.

The good news is that we haven't seen too bad or rubbernecking delays on the other side of the road I-295 Southbound.

We'll keep you updated on the morning commute.

