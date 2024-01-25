It's the end of an era. After 144 years, the Hopewell Theater on S. Greenwood Avenue has closed its doors.

Loyal theatergoers were told the news in an email and it was posted on the theater's website and social media.

Rising costs and no liquor license are to blame for the closure

The post read, "We are deeply saddened to announce that we must close Hopewell Theater. Rising costs and the inability to obtain a liquor license - a key income source for live venues - have contributed to our decision."

Hopewell Theater performer Hopewell Theater via Facebook loading...

Over the years the theatre's been renovated and reinvented many times to keep up with the times.

Back in 2015, the theater went through an extensive renovation. After reopening in 2017, thousands of people have enjoyed the many live shows, musical acts, open mic nights, and private parties.

Performer at Hopewell Theater Hopewell Theater via Facebook loading...

So many local residents are sad to see it go. Katja commented on the closure post, "I'm sorry to hear that. We were grateful to attend some A.M.A.Z.I.N.G concerts - artists that we would have not known about, or would have had to go to NYC or Philly to see. I could not have been more grateful to have this gem in walking distance."

Get our free mobile app

Another fan, Larry, commented, "Very sorry to read this. Hopewell quickly became one of my favorite nights out a handful of years back...centered on the theater and getting to know the local family owned restaurants and shops. Miss it like crazy. Have been obsessively watching for news of new shows/reopening."

Hopewell Theater Hopewell Theater via Facebook loading...

They're working on it. The statement from the theater said the building's owners want to assure the community that efforts to try to re-open will be ongoing."

I'm sad to see you go, Hopewell Theater. Thank you for the memories.