If you've ever been to Hershey Park, in what seems like the chocolate capital of America (Hershey, Pennsylvania), you may not be surprised by this new list.

Hershey Park is #25 on the USA Today's list of the Most Overpriced Attractions in the World. After the theme park admission, food, souvenirs and of course chocolate, your wallet's gotten quite a workout.

I guess you can take comfort in the fact that it's not #1 or even in the top 10 because so many people in the NJ/PA area love to visit. How can you resist all that chocolate? Haha.

Number 1 on the list is the Blue Lagoon in Grindavik, Iceland. It costs $67 per person to get in and that price almost doubles during popular times. Number 2 is the Capilano Suspension Bridge in Vancouver, Canada. Tickets are crazy expensive at $69.95 at the ticket window.

How did USA Today come up with this list? It analyzed reviews of attractions with the word "expensive" in them.

Out of the 55,194 Hershey Park reviews, 959 of them mentioned how expensive they thought the park was.

Another part of the USA Today survey looked at "tourist traps."

I'm not sure if I would have guessed this correctly.

The biggest tourist trap in the world is right here in America, according to the USA Today.

I've never been there but obviously a lot of people have. It's the Four Corners Monument in Arizona.

Do you know what that is? It's where four of the U.S. states meet...Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah.

Reviews were analyzed of attractions from all over the world that had the words "tourist trap" in them.

To check out the complete survey, click here.

