There’s a fun bar that’s selling tickets now that you will want to get your hands on before they’re gone.

There’s an Edgar Allan Poe-themed speakeasy opening up in Point Pleasant next month that will be around for a limited time next month.

If you’re a fan of the famous poet, Edgar Allen Poe, this speakeasy is a must-see when it pops up in the area.

This pop-up event travels around the country and is such a fun experience you can’t miss when it comes to town. The Edgar Allen Poe Cocktail Experience features a ton of themed drinks that pay tribute to the famous poet himself.

Some of the cocktails include the following:

Pale Blue Eye

a cocktail made of blueberry vodka, lemon juice, and rose syrup and topped with La Croix

Cocktail of Red Death

made of 110-proof vodka, cherry herring .benedictine liquor, lime juice, pineapple juice, and bitters

Edgar’s Twisted Brandy Milk Punch

made of equal parts Kentucky Bourbon and French Brandy mixed with vanilla cream, milk syrup and half and half

The Nevermore

Contains orange peach blossom vodka, lime juice, and secret spices This is one of those events that you can’t miss and is such a fun way to check out a themed cocktail bar that will soon be gone!

You can find tickets to this event happening in Point Pleasant, New Jersey from April 4th to April 6th on the official Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy website.

