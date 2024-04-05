4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Hunterdon County, NJ – Shaking Felt Across Northeastern United States

Yes, you just felt that shaking. Initial reports were that a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was just reported in the area of Tewksbury, NJ, by the USGS.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Hunterdon County, New Jersey on Friday morning (located about 3 miles to the northeast of Lebanon, NJ).

The shaking was felt across our area — with reports as far away as Boston, Ma.

We felt in Ewing, NJ and there are reports across the area about the earthquake.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated as soon as its confirmed. We're awaiting the details from the USGS to confirm the report.