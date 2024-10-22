I’ve seen more and more drivers behind the wheel wearing AirPods or other wireless earbuds. It makes me wonder every time if they can get pulled over for this.

I’m not just talking about AirPods, but any type of headphones or device that covers the ears.

At first glance, you’d think this falls under distracted driving, right?

After all, when you’re driving, it’s important to use both your eyes and ears to stay aware of your surroundings.

You need to be able to hear things like horns, emergency vehicle sirens, and even railroad crossing alerts.

Sure, there are plenty of common distractions, like listening to music oon your phone, eating while driving, or talking via your car's Bluetooth.

What about those that are directly attached to your ears? Interestingly enough, in New Jersey, you may not be at fault.

Is It Illegal in NJ To Wear Headphones/Ear Buds While Driving?

According to Grungo Law, wearing headphones while driving is legal here because they are considered hands-free devices in New Jersey.

Still, just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s safe.

Using headphones while driving could still be classified as distracted driving. However, If you're involved in a crash due to this distraction, you could face serious consequences.

Other states have already recognized the risks and banned the use of headphones while driving, even if you're only using one ear.

In my opinion, it’s an unnecessary risk that could easily lead to an accident. Why not give the road your full attention?

If you want to listen to something, just use your car’s stereo. If you’re set on using AirPods, save it for when you’re not behind the wheel.

