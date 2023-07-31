It's finally here! Drake and 21 Savage are bringing the 'It's All A Blur Tour' to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly for two shows this week. Anticipation is super high because this tour marks Drake's first North American tour since 2018's 'Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.

These are two completely sold-out concerts that will wrap up the month of July and kick off August in Philly.

From Madison Square Garden in Manhattan to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. to Montreal, the tour has been getting rave reviews everywhere this summer.

Since the concerts have been living up to the hype, it's safe to say that we cannot wait for the tour to arrive in the City of Brotherly Love this week.

From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is the Drake & 21 Savage Concert in Philadelphia?

The doors open at 7:00 pm to the show and the event starts at 8:00 pm both Monday, July 31, 2023 and Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

However, we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Drake & 21 Savage's Concert in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center?

There isn't an opening act for the show. Though, in the middle of Drake's set, 21 Savage hits the stage for his performance. More on that below.

What Time Will Drake Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

Drake has been typically taking to the stage just after 9 pm. 21 Savage enters in the middle of Drake's set.

These shows are completely sold out, so trust us, don't be late. If you're hanging out at the concession stand in the Wells Fargo Center or pregaming at Xfinity Live!, don't push it too close to the show.

Be in your seat by 8:45 pm because all set times are, of course, subject to change.

What Is the Setlist for Drake's Philadelphia Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

+ What Is the Setlist for 21 Savage's Philadelphia Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

We dug into some of their past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on July 31 and August 1.

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for Drake's Philadelphia Concert? How Can I Get Last-minute Drake Tickets in Philadelphia?

Both shows in Philadelphia are completely sold out, however, sometimes venues drop tickets at the last minute. Check these links below:

For Monday, July 31 Tickets - Click Here

For Tuesday, August 1 Tickets- Click Here

Yes, resale tickets are available for resale on sites Stubhub. It'll certainly cost you. And, of course, you'll want to avoid any scams. Be smart.

It'll certainly cost you. You may be able to find some seats for as cheap as $400, with floor seats going for well over $600.

Of course, all of that is subject to change as the market fluctuates in the coming days.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Drake Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue. As of this moment, you can purchase parking in advance for $44 online via the Wells Fargo Center's SpotHero app.

You can also pay on-site. But note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards and digital payments (including Apple Pay & Google Play).

There are no other major events posted at the sports complex that night, so that'll mark parking a little less crowded at least. The Phillies are on the road until the weekend.

Here's a map of the parking lots in that immediate area, by the way:

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Drake's Concert 2023?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue in accordance with league and event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Learn more about the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia's bag policy for entrances by clicking here.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for the 2023 Drake Concert in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.

