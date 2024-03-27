If you like shopping at Dollar Tree, I bet you're not going to like this news.

USA Today is reporting that prices are going up, again.

Sounds familiar, doesn't it? It seems like the price of everything keeps going up and up.

Price increases have happened a couple of times over the past few years at the popular discount store.

Back in 2021, Dollar Tree raised the base price of many of its items to $1.25. Last summer, the price cap was set at $5.

Now, the price cap is being raised to $7. This doesn't mean everything in the store will suddenly cost $7, it means the price on some items may be as high as $7.

What are the items you should expect to see with higher price tags? The article says food, pet and personal items.

The Dollar Tree CEO said, "Over time, you will also see us fully integrate multi-price merchandise more into our stores so our shoppers will find $5 bags of dog food next to our traditional $1.25 pet treats and toys, and our $3 bags of candy will be found in the candy aisle."

The Dollar Tree has really gained in popularity in the last few years, especially with those who make good money.

I have to admit, I had never been in a Dollar Tree until a couple of years ago. When prices started to rise I decided to check it out and was pleasantly surprised.

My favorite items to buy at Dollar Tree are greeting cards, cookie tins, gift bags, and party supplies. There's no reason to pay any more than a $1 or a little more for these things.

I think many people have come to the point in their lives where they don't want to spend money unnecessarily. Dollar Tree allows you to still get what you want and need for less. I'm here for this.

I don't mind that prices are increasing a tad but should it still be called Dollar Tree or is it time for a new name? Hmmm.

