Dinner and Bocce Ball? This Authentic Italian Spot Just Opened in NJ

There’s a brand new restaurant in New Jersey that may be the most Jersey Italian establishment in the entire state. This is one of the old-school Italian restaurants that really gives you that mom-and-pop restaurant feels.

The restaurant is called Osteria Del Corso and it just officially opened in South Orange, New Jersey. Not only do they have really authentic, Italian food available at the restaurant, but they also have an indoor bocce ball set up that you can play before or after your meal.

There are also two outdoor patios, an event space a bar, and of course the bocce court. The restaurant is completely dedicated to bringing their customers the real Italian food experience that sometimes we miss out on even living in New Jersey.

According to NJ.com, the owners who opened the shop said “We’re not like the typical Italian restaurants you have around here, where you have your eggplant parmesan and lasagna.

We don’t really do that here.” When we think of Italian food, we normally think of chicken parm and baked ziti, but this isn’t one of those places. There are so many authentic dishes to choose from like steaks, fish, and pizzas.

This restaurant looks amazing and if you’re in the mood for a night out with some amazing, authentic Italian cuisine, try out Osteria Del Corso. It’s located at 1 South Orange Ave, South Orange, NJ. Mangia!

