Oh, I've got some exciting news for you.

There's a brand new Crate & Barrel Outlet in Mercer Mall (Route 1 in Lawrence Township).

It just opened its doors today (Friday, September 1st) and word is traveling fast because it was crowded.

As soon as I heard the news, I rushed up to check it out. You know I love a good sale. Ha ha.

For now it's all furniture. If you're looking for couches, tables, entertainment centers or dressers, I'd definitely go. There's a lot to choose from.

There were also some cribs and baby furniture.

I was a little disappointed to see that there were no housewares...kitchen stuff, bedding, lamps or anything like that, so I asked an associate and was told not to worry, all that stuff is coming in about a month.

This store is here to stay, it's not a pop-up. It's located where the old Bed, Bath & Beyond was, right next to the Bath & Body Works, near Ross Dress for Less and the Nike Store.

Right now the Buy More, Save More Event is going on.

Take a look at how much money you could save.

There were sales everywhere you turned:

30% off Mirrors/Art and Upholstery

40% off Coffee/accent tables, bedroom furniture, home office, media/storage

50% off Outdoor furniture and dining furniture

60% off lighting and rugs

You'll also get 20% back in rewards.

The new Crate & Barrel Outlet is now open in Mercer Mall, Route 1 South in Lawrence.

The hours are 10am - 8pm, 7 days a week.

There are a bunch of deals waiting for you. It made me a little tingly. Ha ha.