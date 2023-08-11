Look Out For Coyotes, NJ! Residents Are on Alert after More Sightings and Close Encounters

Keep an extra sharp eye out for coyotes while you're outside in woodsy areas! They're still raising alerts in New Jersey.

There's been several reports of coyote sightings in Livington, New Jersey neighborhoods, according to NJ.com, prompting residents to be on alert for the emboldened coyotes as they do outdoor activities, especially walking their dogs.

Two of the sightings happened on Wingate Drive in Livingston. Other sightings have been reported in Harrison, Heritage, and Hillside schools. According to News 12 New Jersey, a woman even claims that her nanny was almost attacked while walking their dog!

And yes, they have hurt people.

Earlier this summer, officials had to close a section of South Mountain Reservation in Essex County after a coyote bit a 13 year old girl and attacked her dog. She had to be treated for her puncture injuries in the hospital. And then an hour later, a man was also attacked in the same park! He also had to have his injuries treated at a hospital.

Officials are urging residents to stay on alert.

In case you didn't know, coyotes are a part of New Jersey's wildlife landscape. Sightings have been reported in every New Jersey county. So it's important we do our part to avoid encounters.

How can I avoid a coyote encounter?

According to Urban Coyote Research, here are steps you can take to avoid coyote encounters:

Do not feed coyotes Do not let your pets run loose Do not run from a coyote Consider repellents or fencing Report bold, aggressive coyotes immediately

What do I do if a coyote is approaching my dog and I on a walk?

Be careful walking your dog around woodsy areas! Here's what TheWildest.com suggests you do:

Stop and stand still Make yourself big Be loud and assertive Slowly back away Never turn your back and run. (You may trigger a predatory response)

If you happen to see a coyote wandering around populated areas and/or showing aggression, be sure to alert your local authories!

