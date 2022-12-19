WARNING: Consumer Reports Discovers High Levels of Metal in Dark Chocolate Brands!
During the holidays, when chocolate is so prevalent in the tasty treats we eat, this really isn't the greatest news.
A Consumer Reports study has found that there may be traces of metal found in some of the dark chocolate brands we know and love, according to NJ.com.
These dangerous heavy metals include lead and cadmium, and they may be present in the dark chocolate of popular brands from Hershey's, Trader Joe's, Lindt, Theo, Godiva and more. Out of 28 tested brands, only 5 of them were found to be safe.
"For 23 of the bars, eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that public health authorities and CR’s experts say may be harmful for at least one of those heavy metals," the report says
Consuming these sorts of metal can lead to health complications such as nervous system problems, hypertension, immune system suppression, kidney damage, and reproductive issues, neurological issues, and developmental problems.
Check out Consumer Report's list of risky chocolates down below.
High in Cadmium:
- Beyond Good Organic Pure Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa
- Beyond Good Organic Pure Dark Chocolate 80% Cocoa
- Equal Exchange Organic Extra Dark Chocolate 80% Cacao
- Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa
- Scharffen Berger Extra Dark Chocolate 82% Cacao
- Alter Eco Organic Dark Chocolate Classic Blackout 85% Cacao
- Pascha Organic Very Dark Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao
- Dove Promises Deeper Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao
High in Lead:
- Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa
- Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa
- Godiva Signature Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao
- Chocolove Strong Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa
- Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa
- Endangered Species Bold + Silky Dark Chocolate 72% Cocoa
- Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao
- Hu Organic Simple Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao
- Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate 88% Cocoa
- Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate
High in Both Lead & Cadmium:
- Theo Organic Pure Dark 70% Cocoa
- Trader Joe's The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate 85% Cacao
- Theo Organic Extra Dark Pure Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa
- Lily's Extremely Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa
- Green & Black's Organic Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao
Safer Choices:
- Mast Organic Dark Chocolate 80% Cocoa
- Taza Chocolate Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao
- Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate 86% Cacao
- Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Twilight Delight 72% Cacao
- Valrhona Abinao Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao