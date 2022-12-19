WARNING: Consumer Reports Discovers High Levels of Metal in Dark Chocolate Brands!

During the holidays, when chocolate is so prevalent in the tasty treats we eat, this really isn't the greatest news.

A Consumer Reports study has found that there may be traces of metal found in some of the dark chocolate brands we know and love, according to NJ.com.

These dangerous heavy metals include lead and cadmium, and they may be present in the dark chocolate of popular brands from Hershey's, Trader Joe's, Lindt, Theo, Godiva and more. Out of 28 tested brands, only 5 of them were found to be safe.

"For 23 of the bars, eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that public health authorities and CR’s experts say may be harmful for at least one of those heavy metals," the report says

Consuming these sorts of metal can lead to health complications such as nervous system problems, hypertension, immune system suppression, kidney damage, and reproductive issues, neurological issues, and developmental problems.

Check out Consumer Report's list of risky chocolates down below.

High in Cadmium:

Beyond Good Organic Pure Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa

Beyond Good Organic Pure Dark Chocolate 80% Cocoa

Equal Exchange Organic Extra Dark Chocolate 80% Cacao

Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa

Scharffen Berger Extra Dark Chocolate 82% Cacao

Alter Eco Organic Dark Chocolate Classic Blackout 85% Cacao

Pascha Organic Very Dark Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao

Dove Promises Deeper Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

High in Lead:

Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa

Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa

Godiva Signature Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao

Chocolove Strong Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa

Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa

Endangered Species Bold + Silky Dark Chocolate 72% Cocoa

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao

Hu Organic Simple Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate 88% Cocoa

Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate

High in Both Lead & Cadmium:

Theo Organic Pure Dark 70% Cocoa

Trader Joe's The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate 85% Cacao

Theo Organic Extra Dark Pure Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa

Lily's Extremely Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa

Green & Black's Organic Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Safer Choices:

Mast Organic Dark Chocolate 80% Cocoa

Organic Dark Chocolate 80% Cocoa Taza Chocolate Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate 86% Cacao

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Twilight Delight 72% Cacao

Valrhona Abinao Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao

