Is Chick-fil-A in Lawrenceville expanding?

From what I'm hearing, yes, it is.

I'm sure you've noticed if you're a fan of the trendy chicken fast-food restaurant that the popular location, on the very busy Route 1 North, currently has only one drive-thru lane. The line is always long, so this will help move the line along if it's true.

Google Google loading...

Chick-fil-A in Lawrence Township is adding another drive-thru lane for mobile orders

It sounds like it is true, though. I was told by a Chick-fil-A employee that the restaurant has plans to add another drive-thru line in the near future. There is definitely room for it.

Construction will hopefully be underway in September. This additional drive-thru lane would be for mobile orders only.

READ MORE: Chick-fil-A has made a major change to its menu in NJ

The new Chick-fil-A in Hamilton Marketplace has a similar lane for mobile orders

It sounds like it will be nearly the same as the new Chick-fil-A location in Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 North in Hamilton Township. There are signs above each of the two drive-thru lanes directing you to one lane if you need to order, or the other if you've already ordered online or the Chick-fil-A app.

Get our free mobile app

You'll order first on the app then, pick up your food by using the new lane

My experience is the mobile-order lane is the faster lane. You're ordering ahead of time and paying on the restaurant's app then, going to the restaurant to simply pick up your food. The regular drive-thru line moves slower because customers have to order and pay before they drive up to get their food.

Google Google loading...

There will be a QR Code to scan to let workers know you're there

In the new mobile orders-only line, when you get about halfway up, you'll come to a QR code on a sign that you scan with your phone's camera to check in and tell the restaurant you're there before heading to the pick-up window.

READ MORE: Here's why the Chick-fil-A in Langhorne is being torn down

You'll then merge with the regular lane, whose orders have already been completed and paid for.

This second drive-thru lane will be a welcomed addition to the bustling location.

How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields