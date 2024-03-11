Get ready Chick-fil-A fans. The new, bigger and better Hamilton location is about to open. Yippee.

I was so excited to see the email in my inbox from Josh Leon, Operator of the Chick-fil-A in Hamilton Marketplace, announcing the grand opening.

The new Chick-fil-A in Hamilton Marketplace opens March 12

Save the date. It will be open to the public starting at 6:30am on Tuesday, March 12th.

We've all watched with excitement as the new restaurant was being built over the last few months.

Hamilton has been without a Chick-fil-A for a few weeks as the restaurant moved across the street into its new digs. Thankfully, the time flew by and we all survived. Wink, wink.

The new Chick-fil-A will have two drive-thru lanes. The first lane will be for regular ordering, like you're used to. The other lane will be for mobile orders from the app only. It's called Mobile Thur.

I'm going to love the Mobile Thru lane. I always seem to get stuck behind someone who can never decide to what to order when I've already ordered on the app and all I have to do is say, "Mobile order. No changes," to the worker and move along in the line.

I know I'm not alone in hoping that with Mobile Thru and the new location of the restaurant traffic won't be as bad as it tended to be on the opposite corner.

There's a rumor that a Chipotle will be going into the old Chick-fil-A building. We'll see. I'll keep my ears open.

The new Hamilton Marketplace Chick-fil-A is located at 500 Marketplace Boulevard, Hamilton, NJ. It's right next to Ulta. You can't miss it.

Enjoy.

