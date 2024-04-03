Very few things bug me in life. I'm a pretty even-keeled person. I'm a person who always sees the glass half full, instead of half empty.

Are you catching on that I wasn't glass half full girl today? Ha ha. Get ready, a rant is coming. By the way, this rant has NOTHING to do with Chick-fil-A itself, it's the customers.

I went to grab my daughter Chick-fil-A for lunch today after a trip to the orthodontist, before dropping her back off at school for the afternoon. It was so crowded...to be expected, it was lunchtime.

As we were approaching the restaurant, I noticed the drive-thru had a very, very long line, so I told my daughter to quickly change the mobile order from drive-thru to curbside pickup.

She did, no problem. Success. The problem was all the people parking in the curbside pick up parking spots that weren't there for curbside pick up. Ugh.

I grabbed the last curbside spot but watched several people park in the designated curbside pick up spots get out of their cars and go in the restaurant. NO. Those spots are for you to stay in your car and a team member brings your food out to you.

Before you say maybe they were confused, they weren't. I overheard one group of people laughing and saying how it didn't matter where they parked, they were paying customers and since the parking lot was full, they could just park there.

The woman parked in front of us in a curbside pick up spot got caught by a team member coming back to her car and apologized for parking there then quickly got the heck out of there because she knew she was wrong.

I felt bad for the people needing a curbside pick up spot but, there were none.

C'mon, can't we follow the rules? It would make things easier for all.

Just a silly rant. Yes, there are much, much bigger problems in the world.

This is just something that bugged me today.

Rant over.

I'm back to being glass half full girl again.

I'm very curious if you're with me on this one or not.

