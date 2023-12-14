WATCH: Bull on the Loose Runs on Train Tracks in Newark, NJ

You can file this one as something you don't see every day. There are reports that bull is on the loose in downtown Newark, NJ. In fact, it's kind of un-bull-ievable!

Yes, you read that correctly.

Most shockingly? So far we've seen images of the bull running on the train tracks in Newark Penn Station. Multiple TV stations say the bull was first spotted on the tracks around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The bull is no longer on the tracks in Newark Penn Station, reports say. But he hasn't been caught as of the last report (around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday).

Police activity in the area has resulted in some delays for trains in and out of Newark Penn Station.

This is a developing story. We'll have more soon.



