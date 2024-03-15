Oh, I just love a parade. Wear your green and head to Bucks County to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Everyone's a little Irish for St. Patrick's Day, right?

Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade is March 16, 2024

Yup, it's going to be a festive start to the weekend in Levittown as the Bucks County St. Patrick's Day parade steps off on Saturday (March 16) according to Levittown Now.

Yes, it's back and will kick off at 10:30am sharp from Conwell-Egan Catholic High School in Bristol Township.

You will hear the sounds of bagpipes (it wouldn't be a St. Patrick's Day parade without that), Irish dancers, local first responders, local community groups and businesses.

The Grand Marshal for 2024 is Steve Aldrich. Aldrich is the business manger of I.B.E.W Local 269.

The parade will travel on New Falls Road, ending at the Levittown American Baseball Fields near the Thornridge Shopping Center in Falls Township.

Make sure to cheer for everyone in the parade. My friends make fun of me for waving and cheering for other friends that are participating in the parade. I get so excited to see them, like I haven't seen them in a long time. Ha ha.

After the parade, head on over to the after-parade party to continue the festivities.

The parade after-party starts at 1pm

It will take place at the Ancient Order of the Hibernians (614 Corson Street) in Bristol Borough. The celebration will start at 1pm with plenty of music, entertainment, food and drinks.

Don't miss it, it's going to be a good time.

You know the Irish saying, "When Irish eyes are smiling...." I have a feeling there are going to be a lot of Irish eyes smiling on Saturday.

Have fun.

Happy St. Patrick's Day.

