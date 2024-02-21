Hungry? There's a new fast-casual restaurant opening in Pennington on Thursday (February 22nd).

It's Bubbakoo's Burritos.

There aren't many around here, so this is great news. It's located in the Pennington Shopping Center on Route 31 (where Pennington Quality Market is).

Bubbakoo's Burritos via Instagram Bubbakoo's Burritos via Instagram loading...

It's only the 2nd location in Mercer County. The other Mercer County location is on Route 33 in Hamilton Township. It's in the strip mall across from the Acme shopping center.

The Grand Opening of the new Pennington location has been posted on Bubbakoo's Burritos' social media.

An Instagram post read, "Big news, Pennington! We're thrilled to announce our grand opening on February 22nd! Dive into the flavor frenzy with our Tongue Twister, savor the heat with Red Hot Chicka Dilla, and explore a lineup of mouth-watering killer creations. Bring your family and friends, you won't want to miss this."

You can check out the Bubbakoo's Burritos menu by clicking here. It's filled with burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, salads, nachos, curly fries, sweets, and more.

The restaurant extended an invitation to local emergency workers to grab takeout during a training day for staff to get ready for the big grand opening. That's so great.

This restaurant is totally my vibe. I can't wait to check it out.

Did you know that Bubbakoo's Burritos was started in Point Pleasant, NJ back in 2008?

Get our free mobile app

The website says, "Bubbakoo's Burritos is the community's go-to Mexican-fusion fast-casual restaurant. Born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey along the Jersey Shore in 2008, Bubbakoo's Burritos has grown to more than 100 U.S. locations in 15 states."

Bubbakoo's Burritos is in Pennington Shopping Center on Route 31 in Pennington, NJ.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander