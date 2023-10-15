Brunchaholics Cherry Hill, NJ Announces Grand Opening Date!

Brunch lovers in Camden County, get ready!

If you're down to explore a new brunch spot in Cherry Hill, get ready to try this buzz-worthy Philly-based brunch restaurant coming to the area really soon!

Brunchaholics breakfast and lunch is coming soon to Cherry Hill at 1200 Haddonfield Road on Haddonfield Rd (across the street from Wegman's). It'll occupy the same space of the now-closed Zoe's Kitchen.

When will Brunchaholics Cherry Hill be open?

According to a post on social media, they'll be having their grand opening on October 20, open all the way from 7am-7pm! But the celebration will roll all weekend with bingo fun, specials and more surprises, so get ready to celebrate and eat!

According to a post of their Instagram page, their menu features delicious classic brunch items, like French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, Fish and Grits, and Seafood Gumbo and Grits, Wings, Burgers and so much more! They also switch up their menu every 30 days to keep things fresh and interesting.

Brunchaholics already has one other location at 2499 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, which opened earlier this year, and it's already gotten a fair amount of buzz! Very exciting to see that they're already expanding to New Jersey!

Will you be checking out Brunchaholics when they open? Let us know! If you've tried the Brunchaholics location in Philly, give us your verdict!

