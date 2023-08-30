Bruce Springsteen Just Rescheduled His Philly Shows & Its Bad News for Fans!

If you’re a Philadelphia fan of Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, we have some bad news. “The Boss” will not be returning to the City of Brotherly Love anytime soon.

The shows, which were originally scheduled for September 16 and September 18, 2023, at Citizens Bank Park, seemed to be postponed at the last minute. The announcement at the time said that Bruce “had taken ill.”

The shows have been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 21, 2024, and Friday, August 24, 2024. Tickets for the 2023 shows will be valid on those days.

Some early arriving fans were already in the parking lot for the September 16 show when it was postponed just after 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Unfortunately, we have to wait until a FULL year for the new dates. We had been warning you that the logistics of routing the tour back to Philadelphia and Citizens Bank Park in 2023 would be REALLY difficult, and it turns out that was true.

The Phillies have a LOT of home games left in September, and Bruce doesn't have too many off days left in the month (that’s of course before the weather turns cooler and before the Phils may make a postseason run).

However, fans who originally had tickets to this year's concerts will also be able to request a refund if they don’t want to wait until 2024 to see the Boss.

If you purchased your tickets directly through the Philadelphia Phillies you have until September 29, 2023 to request your refund on their website — Phillies.com/Springsteen.

As for the 2024 dates in Philly, it's likely part of a larger 2024 tour, which is why its so late in the year that Bruce will hit Philly. The logistics of routing another leg of the global tour definitely went into play, I suspect.

Bruce, by the way, is kicking off three nights of concerts over the Labor Day holiday weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey tonight.

We have some good news there! The price of Bruce Springsteen tickets is dropping, actually, on resale sites, if you’re looking to see the Boss before the end of the year in New Jersey.