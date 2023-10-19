The Brick Farm Market, as you know and love it, on East Broad Street in Hopewell will be closing for good in December.

Brick Farm Market on East Broad Street Closing

A social media post to loyal customers this morning (Thursday, October 19th) read in part, "Like so many other businesses, we have faced some real headwind, especially through the closure of the bridge in Hopewell, the pandemic, and severe labor shortages."

I know you're disappointed, but there is some good news. A scaled-down, smaller version of the popular market will be opening back up in Brick Farm Tavern not far away on Hopewell-Rocky Hill Road.

The New Brick Farm Market Will Be Smaller

All the meat they raise on their farm (pork, chicken, lamb, turkey) will be available at the new market, as well as eggs, grass-fed, pastured beef from other local farmers, fresh bread from their bakery, seasonal produce, house-made jams, sauces, pastas and more.

Customers Were Asked to Support Other Local Businesses

The new, condensed market will not have a cafe or prepared food. But, the owners urged customers to support other local businesses like Boro Bean, The Peasant Grill, Aunt Chubby's, Antimo's, Tomatello's, Nomad Pizza, and Michael's to grab coffee, sandwiches and more.

The New Market Will Open in December

The opening date for the new market will be on Thursday, December 14th.

You Can Still Order Your Thanksgiving Turkey

If you want to stock up for the holidays, the market on East Broad Street will remain open until December 10th. You can still order your Thanksgiving turkey there.

No word on what will be going into the closed Brick Farm Market, but it sounds like it will still be used for something new and exciting related to their farm business.

