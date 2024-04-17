Heads up, Freehold! A brand new brewery is making its way to the Freehold Raceway Mall and you’re without a doubt going to want to check it out once it's officially opened.

New Jersey has so many amazing wineries, distilleries, and breweries to check out, but this specific brewery is on the rise in New Jersey. Bonesaw Brewing Co. opened in Glassboro, New Jersey back in October of 2018 and has been a staple in the town ever since.

I went to Rowan University and once you turned 21, Bonesaw Brewing Co. was the spot to go for a day out with your friends since it’s located right down the street from the University on Mullica Hill Road.

After its official opening back in 2018, Bonesaw Brewing Co. opened another tasting location in the Deptford Mall located in Deptford, New Jersey. This location is called Bonesaw Pilot House and it’s an 8,000-square-foot brewery located on the first level of the Deptford Mall.

Now, that same experience will be opening in the Freehold Raceway Mall soon in Freehold, New Jersey and beer lovers everywhere will get to try this Jersey fresh beer!

According to 42 Freeway, “Bonesaw Brewery recently received local development approval in Monmouth County for their third New Jersey brewery location.”

In addition to the long list of food and drink spots already in the Freehold Raceway Mall, their official website has Boonesaw Brewery listed as “Coming Soon”, so this movement is already in the works! It looks like you’ll be able to visit the brewery on the 2nd level of the mall.

Make sure to look out for Bonesaw Brewing Co.’s big opening in Freehold, New Jersey!

