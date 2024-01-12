UPDATE: Train Service FINALLY Resumes Between Philadelphia &#038; New York Friday Afternoon; Delays Remain

UPDATE: Train Service FINALLY Resumes Between Philadelphia & New York Friday Afternoon; Delays Remain

Composite via Getty Images & Canva

It was a frustrating morning for rail passengers across Amtrak, New Jersey Transit & SEPTA. However, that should be improving (as of noon) Friday afternoon.

Earlier this morning, around 9:30 Amtrak reported a communication issue that stopped all trains between New York's Penn Station and 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, PA.

Those issues caused all New Jersey Transit services on the Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley Line, and North Jersey Coast Line to be suspended. Plus, SEPTA service on the Trenton Line is suspended as well at the time.

Amtrak provided an update around noon on Friday saying that crews were able to resolve the issues and service was resuming as normal.

However, delays remain (and all trains may be busier than usual in the area) following the cancelations of many mid-morning trains.

In fact, NJ Transit says that all services on the Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley Line, and North Jersey Coast Line are subject to 30-minute delays. SEPTA resumed normal afternoon service on the Trenton Line as of 12:25 p.m.

LOOK: Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors

From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back:

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Filed Under: NJ Transit, Amtrak, SEPTA
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM