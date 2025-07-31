If you’re looking to relax with the girls down at the Jersey Shore this summer, you’re going to want to rent the cutest Airbnb in Belmar, New Jersey.

The Airbnb hosts who own this home have transformed this average Jersey Shore home into the ultimate getaway for your next girl’s trip, bachelorette party, birthday party, etc. It’s listed online as the Pink Cabana, located right in the heart of Belmar, NJ.

It’s a duplex home that can house up to 6 guests at a time. Not only does it look like a vacation in itself, but it’s also extremely close to the beach, too.

The house itself has 2 bedrooms with 4 beds and 1 bathroom. It’s a bit small, but it looks like such a fun place to take a small group of girls to get away for a few days.

The home is super close to D’Jais and Bar Anticipation, for reference. Plus, it has just about everything you’d need to have a successful and stress-free trip down the shore as well. It comes equipped with a washer and dryer, an outdoor grill in the backyard, an outdoor shower, Wifi, premium streaming services, 2 beach cruiser bikes, 4 beach badges, beach chairs, beach towels, and A/C units in each room.

The theme of this house is just so adorable, and you won’t need any other backdrops for your vacation photoshoots because the walls and decor in this house were made for your Instagram. It’s listed on Airbnb right now for $490 per night with a 3-night minimum, which may seem a little steep but isn’t a bad price for this area in the summertime.

It has an ocean view with free parking, so it really does have a lot going for it. More info can be found here.

If you’re planning a girls’ trip down the Jersey Shore this summer, take a look inside the Pink Cabana in Belmar, NJ!

Rent This Pink Cabana Airbnb in Belmar, NJ Look inside this Airbnb that's perfect for a Jersey Shore trip with the girls! Gallery Credit: Gianna