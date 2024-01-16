For the first time in 2024, New Jersey is expected to experience below normal temperatures (for this time of year) all week long. There's also a chance of some snow (I can hear all of you snow lovers cheering).

When winter sets in, you have to be mindful of what you keep in your car. Cold winter weather can be harmful to some of your favorite things.

Family Handyman says there are things you should never leave in your car when it's cold outside.

Pets

This seems like an obvious one but, I'll remind you anyway. You know that it's dangerous to leave your pet in the car when it's hot outside, but, it's just as dangerous to leave you furry friend in the car in the cold. It can get to dangerous temperatures fast after turning the car's heat off.

Medication

Unfortunately, there are so many germs floating around in the winter. If you happen to get sick and require medication or you're have medications you take daily, do not leave them in your car during the cold winter months. The cold can affect the effectiveness of some drugs. If you're running errands after leaving the pharmacy with your medications, keep them with your in your handbag or pocket.

Eyeglasses

You may not realize this but cold weather can affect your eyeglasses. The cold can cause the frames to freeze and break. You don't want to have to replace them, just bring them inside.

Electronics

Laptops and other electronics don't do well in the cold. The cold can affect the battery life and processors.

Canned Goods

The cold weather can freeze the contents of the can, cause them to expand and break the seal. This can lead them to go bad without you realizing it.

For the complete list of of what you shouldn't leave in your car during the cold winter months, click here.

