Warning: Aftershocks Expected In New York State For Weeks, Month

Top officials are warning New Yorkers to expect small earthquakes for the next month.

Millions in the Northeast are still feeling aftershocks from Friday morning's 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

Earthquake Rocks Hudson Valley, Upstate New York State

USGA USGA loading...

Friday's earthquake originated in New Jersey, but it was felt across the Empire State.

Hudson Valley Post readers from Orange, Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties as well as the Capital Region all told us they felt their homes or offices "shaking like crazy" around 10:25 a.m. on Friday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Many Aftershocks Reported

Following Friday's 4.8 magnitude earthquake, aftershocks have been reported across the Hudson Valley and the state.

Canva Canva loading...

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two small aftershocks in the region on Monday, 1.4 and 1.5 magnitude tremors.

The initial earthquake was followed by over 30 aftershocks over the weekend, especially in New Jersey, near the epicenter at Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County. One aftershock on Friday was a 3.8 magnitude.

An aftershock is "One of many earthquakes that often occur during the days to months after some larger earthquake has occurred," according to the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

More Aftershocks Expected Across New York State

U.S. Geological Survey says the region could experience aftershocks over the next week, while New York State officials say aftershocks can occur for up to a month after an earthquake.

"Aftershocks are a concern" for "about a week," a seismologist told Yahoo.

Tips To Stay Safe During An Earthquake In New York

Canva Canva loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office released a series of tips about what you should do during an earthquake and tips you can take now to be prepared for the next earthquake.

Tips To Stay Safe During An Earthquake In New York

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

The 44 Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State

These are the biggest earthquakes felt in New York State.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.