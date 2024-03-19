Company With History Of Creating Stars Searching In Hudson Valley
Have you ever dreamed of being discovered? A company that has a history of making people mega-stars is looking for new talent in the Hudson Valley.
For nearly 50 years, SUNBURST has been discovering new faces.
More About Sunburst
"Current and former (Sunburst) contestants have appeared in ads, commercials, television series, movies and all entertainment fields," Sunburst told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "We currently have two Sunburst contestants in Nickelodeon shows and two former contestants went on to become Miss America and Miss USA! Our Pageants have been featured on The Discovery Channel!"
Officials say winning means you've won "one of the most trusted and coveted titles in the U.S.A."
The company is coming to Dutchess County this week in search of a new star.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Model, Pageant Search Coming To Poughkeepsie Galleria
Sunburst Model Search and Beauty Pageants are always looking for new faces, officials say.
Do you have a beautiful baby? Does your child enjoy being in front of an audience? Do YOU want to be discovered?
The company will be searching for new faces this coming Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
"Contestants compete for the opportunity to win $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, $1,000, and $500 savings bonds and many, many more, outstanding gifts," Sunburst states. "Judging is based on beauty and personality."
How To Register
There are a number of ways to register.
- Visit the Sunburst website
- Call: 727-258-7053
- Email: sunburstbeauty@sunburstbeauty.com.
- Or pick up an entry form at the Poughkeepsie Galleria
All finalists chosen from the Poughkeepsie Galleria will advance to the Sunburst state finals.
Winners will be selected from 11 age divisions for boys and girls ranging from newborns to adults
Below are the age divisions:
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Contestants may be married or single, officials note.
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein