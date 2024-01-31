Rare, Extremely Serious Viral Disease Spreading In New York State

A "rare, but extremely serious viral disease" has been detected in multiple counties in the Hudson Valley. Nearly one in three people die from the disease.

The New York State Department of Health advised New York residents after confirming the presence of eastern equine encephalitis, also called EEE.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis Spreading In New York State, 30 Percent Of Cases are Fatal.

EEE is a rare, but extremely serious viral disease spread by mosquitoes that can affect people and horses, according to the New York State Department of Health.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Confirmed In Central New York, North Country

As of this writing, there have been no human cases in 2024 in New York State.

One human from Alabama recently died from EEE, CNN reports.

Confirmed In St. Lawrence, Franklin Onondaga Counties

Two cases of EEE were confirmed in horses in St. Lawrence County. One horse case was confirmed in Franklin County.

Mosquito pools tested positive for the virus in Onondaga County.

Google Google loading...

There's currently no vaccine for the virus. The best way to protect yourself from EEE is to try and keep mosquitos from biting you, health officials say.

"Taking simple, proactive, preventive steps to protect yourself and your animals can be extremely effective in reducing the chance of getting ill from mosquito-borne diseases. If you're a horse owner and your horse is in need of a vaccination, I encourage you to make an appointment with your veterinarian as soon as possible, New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said.

Since 1971 there have been 11 confirmed human cases in New York State. Three humans were infected in 2015.

NYS Department Of Health NYS Department Of Health loading...

In 2018, Eastern Equine Encephalitis was confirmed in mosquito pools in Onondaga and Oswego counties.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.