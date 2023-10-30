Popular Snacks Recalled In New York State Over Choking Hazard
New York State residents are told to not eat a popular dessert-like snack that's sold at supermarkets across the Empire State.
The FDA announced that Tiffany Food Corp of Brooklyn, NY is recalling a number of products.
Tiffany Food Corp Recalls Mini Fruit Jelly Cups Because of Possible Choking Hazard
The company is recalling all codes and flavors of Mini Fruit Jelly Cups, because they may pose a choking hazard, officials say.
"Small jelly cups containing konjac powder have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children," the FDA stated in a press release. "Konjac and its consequent texture and consistency could pose a choking hazard to small children as well as adults with functional and/or anatomic abnormalities predisposing them to dysphagia."
Recalled Items Sent To Supermarkets In New York State
The recalled jelly cups were distributed directly to supermarkets across New York State as well as in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
"The potential choking hazard was confirmed after discussion with a representative from the Food and Drug Administration," the FDA adds.
The jelly cups are individually sealed and packaged in large clear jars. Below are the products being recalled:
- Lychee, 4 714379 320992, 52.9 oz, All lot codes
- Mango, 4 714379 321005, 52.9 oz, All lot codes
- Assorted, 4 714379 320985, 52.9 oz, All lot codes
Do Not Eat Recalled Fruit Cups
The FDA is urging everyone who purchased the recalled Mini Fruit Jelly Cups to not eat them. All are advised to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or dispose of them in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid.
No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date in connection with these products, as of this writing, according to the FDA.
