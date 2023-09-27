New York State Residents Told To ‘Not Eat’ Popular Chicken Wings

This is the most popular time to feast on chicken wings. But New York State residents are being told not to eat these chicken wings.

Hannaford has issued a recall involving select ready-to-eat chicken wing products

Hannaford recalls select ready-to-eat chicken wings due to mislabeling

On Tuesday, Hannaford Supermarkets announced the company is recalling ready-to-eat chicken wings purchased from the deli department at all stores due to "mislabeling."

"The chicken wings, purchased between September 15, 2023 and September 25, 2023, may be missing the 'soy' allergen specification on its label. The sell-by dates are September 17, 2023, through September 30, 2023," Hannaford states in its recall notice.

Hannaford Locations In New York State

Albany

Altamont

Amsterdam

Ballston Lake

Ballston Spa

Cairo

Clifton Park

Clinton

Colonie

Delmar

East Greenbush

Esperance

Glens Falls

Glenville

Gloversville

Greenwich

Herkimer

Highland

Hudson

Hudson Falls

Kingston

Lake Placid

Latham

Middletown

Modena

New Hartford

New Windsor

Niskayuna

Oneonta

Pawling

Pine Bush

Plattsburgh

Queensbury

Red Hook

Rome

Saratoga Springs

Schenectady

South Glens Falls

Troy

Utica

Valatie

Voorheesville

Walden

Wappingers Falls

Watertown

West Hurley

West Sand Lake

Wynantskill

As of this writing, no illnesses have been reported, according to the company.

Following Chicken Wings Recalled In New York State

The chicken wings impacted by this recall are:

Cold Plain Savory Wings, 1 lb.

UPC Code: 21279100000

Cold Buffalo Wings, 1 lb.

UPC Code: 21280100000

Cold BBQ Wings, 1 lb.

UPC Code: 21279300000

Cold General Tso Wings, 1 lb.

UPC Code: 21280000000

Cold Salt and Vinegar Wings, 1 lb.

UPC Code: 21280300000

Do Not Eat Recalled Chicken Wings

Hannaford is telling customers not to eat the recalled wings and return it to the store for a full refund.

"Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product and not eat the product. The items may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund. There have been no reports of illness or injury. All impacted products have been removed from sale," Hannaford adds.

Anyone who wants more information can contact your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.

