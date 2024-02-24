‘National Institution’ Beloved By Food Network Opening In New York

A "national institution," beloved by a Food Network star is opening up a new location in Upstate New York.

Hattie's has announced the grand opening date for its brand-new restaurant in Upstate New York.

Hattie's Story Starts In Louisiana, Then Saratoga Springs

"National Institution" Expands In Capital Region

Hattie's Set To Open In Albany, New York

Hattie's confirmed a new location, in Albany, New York, will open next month.

Customers will be able to get their hands on the chain's famous fried chicken and other delicious items starting March 14.

Once it opens, the Albany Hattie's will serve dinner each Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The restaurant will be located at 121 Madison Avenue in Albany, at the old Lombardo's building.

“This is incredible, long-awaited news,” Business for Good Co-Founder Ed Mitzen, told News 10 Albany. “Being part of the Hattie’s Albany team means working in a great environment and for an iconic brand. So much of our momentum comes from the excitement of the Capital Region and beyond to welcome another location to the area. The best part is, we are staying true to the roots of Miss Hattie Moseley Austin’s vision for the growth of community-positive businesses.”

Hatties In Saratago County, New York Is Beloved By Bobby Flay

Here's How To Take The Most Delicious New York 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' Trip

