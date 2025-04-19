Many Vanished In Upstate New York—Shocking Reason Why

Many have been kept in "complete isolation in Upstate New York."

The isolation is for a new game show.

Fox Game Show Keeps Many In Isolation In Upstate New York

From Jan. 20 until April 13, four people were kept in isolation at an undisclosed location in Upstate New York. Those dates are the first 90 days for the Trump Administration.

The reason, a new three-part game show series for FOX Nation entitled “Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss?”

The contestants had no access to the outside world during the isolation. That includes no phone, internet, TV or social media.

Real Or Fake News?

The show challenges the contestants to figure out real and fake news headlines about President Donald Trump, all that may or may not have happened while in isolation.

"Upon their return to society, the contestants compete in an epic showdown as they are tasked with figuring out what actually happened during their seclusion. Gutfeld will present dozens of scenarios, and the contestants must separate real headlines from fake ones," a press release states.

$50,000 Grand Prize

The person with the best instincts and sense of humor will win the grand prize of $50,000.

“Truth can be stranger than fiction and who better to help isolated Americans catch up on the headlines they missed during an unprecedented news cycle than Greg Gutfeld. We are excited for FOX Nation subscribers to have exclusive access to America’s most-watched late night host’s game show debut as he informs contestants about what really happened while they were completely off the grid and isolated from the outside world," FOX Nation President Lauren Petterson said.

The first episode will air on Fox Nation on Monday, May 12. The next two episodes will follow on May 13 and May 14.

