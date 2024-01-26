Major Upgrade To ‘Cozy’ Upstate New York Town Named 1 Of The ‘Best’ In US

New York State officials announced the first upgrade in over 11 years to a "cozy" Upstate New York hometown that was named one of the state's best places to live.

This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the first new hotel in Lake Placid in over 11 years.

Governor Hochul Announces Grand Opening Of Lake Placid’s First New Hotel In More Than A Decade: The Cambria Hotel

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New 185-Room Hotel Will Include a Full-Service Restaurant, Flexible Event Space, and Waterfront Gathering Area – Creating At Least 50 New Jobs

The new hotel will create many jobs and employ more than 50 full-time employees, according to Hochul's Office.

"Tourism is an important economic engine for New York State, and the Cambria Hotel will support this critical industry by adding jobs and business and fueling excitement about all the North Country region has to offer," Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said.

State Officials have been looking into developing tourism infrastructure in the Thousand Islands and Adirondack regions to expand and support the area's thriving hospitality economy.

"Lake Placid is one of our most beautiful areas in New York State and relies on our tourism economy to thrive. The new Cambria Hotel is a welcome new addition to the regional economy and will bring travelers from around New York State and the world," Knight added.

5 New York Towns Named 'Coziest' To Visit This Winter In America

The,Carousel,And,Christmas,Illumination,In,Tivoli,Gardens,,Compenhagen,,Denmark Shutterstock loading...

Far and Wide recently named Lake Placid one of the "Best U.S. Towns With Fewer Than 10,000 Residents."

Lake Placid, New York was also recently one of five New York State hometowns named one of the "coziest" places in America to visit this winter.

Did your hometown, or a place you visit make the list?

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

[carbongallery id="643802ef50ee095aa3bb8ec5" layout="list" title="The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State"