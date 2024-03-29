Historic Mega Millions Jackpot Creates Many New York Millionaires

A winning ticket for the 5th biggest Mega Millions jackpot in history was sold.

The six numbers drawn for Tuesday's Mega Millions were the white balls 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 4.

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold

One ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

The winning ticket comes with an estimated prize of $1.13 billion, or about $537.5 million in cash.

It is the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions, according to lottery officials.

Tuesday's drawing produced over 3.6 million winning tickets including 13 tickets worth at least $1 million.

A $2 million winner was sold in the Hudson Valley, while two other $1 million winners were sold in New York State

$2 Million Mega Millions Sold In Newburgh, New York

$1 Million Winning Tickets Sold In Upstate New York, Long Island

Lottery players are now turning their attention to the next Powerball jackpot, which will be worth an estimated $865 million in Wednesday drawing.

