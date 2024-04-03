Help: Army Sergeant From Hudson Valley Still Missing In New York

New York State Police are asking for help as officials continue to look for missing Army Sergeant.

Army Sergeant Nicolas Faust was last seen over a week ago.

New York Army Sergeant Nicolas Faust Goes missing

MHA Dutchess Veterans Programs MHA Dutchess Veterans Programs loading...

Faust was last seen by friends in the Mill Street area of Poughkeepsie on March 24, 2024, around 2:00 a.m., according to New York State Police.

"Investigators are asking residents of and surrounding Mill Street to please check any surveillance cameras for possible sightings," New York State Police stated.

It was previously reported that Faust was last seen and heard from on Saturday, March 23 around 11 p.m.

According to New York State Police, he's described as being 5'9" and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Faust's sister spoke with Hudson Valley Post and tells us his car was recently found in Pougheepsie.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Faust drives a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue. The Nissan's front bumper is cracked and has duct tape on it.

Ties To Ulster County, Westchester County, New York

Faust works as a CNA in Peekskill, Westchester County, New York, according to his sister.

New York State Police report Faust has lived in Marlborough and Peekskill.

What To Do If You Have Information

Canva Canva loading...

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nicolas Faust is asked to call the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

All are told to reference case number 11870801.

29 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York Already in 2024

In unfortunate related news, nearly 30 children have gone missing in New York State this year. Can you help reunite any of these children with their families?

29 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York Already in 2024 29 kids have gone missing in the first two months of 2024. Take a look to see if you recognize any of them and can help bring them back home. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays