Deadly “Benadryl Challenge” Warning Issued To New York Parents

Health officials across New York are issuing an important warning to parents and caregivers.

A viral internet trend is putting teens in serious danger, and it involves something that is in most homes.

Benadryl Challenge Is Very Dangerous

Children are now taking part in the "Benadryl challenge," which has surfaced on social media.

Doctors warn that this is not just reckless. It can be deadly.

It involves teens taking dangerously high doses of the over-the-counter allergy medicine diphenhydramine, the main ingredient in Benadryl, in an attempt to hallucinate or go viral online.

Why This Is Very Dangerous, Even Deadly

Kids are taking life-threatening amounts of that medication, which can lead to serious problems like cardiac issues, neurological effects, and even death.

Health experts say taking large amounts of diphenhydramine can trigger seizures, heart problems, coma, and even death.

Overdoses have also been linked to hallucinations, confusion, and dangerously rapid heart rates, especially in young people who underestimate how powerful over-the-counter medications really are.

The trend originally spread on social media, where teens filmed themselves consuming large amounts of the medication to document hallucinations or reactions.

This Trend Is Extra Dangerous Because How Easy It Is To Get Benadryl

What makes this trend especially alarming is how easy it is for a child to obtain Benadryl. Unlike illegal drugs, this is something many families already have sitting in their medicine cabinets.

Or it's easy to purchase.

Experts stress that just because a medication is sold over the counter does not mean it is harmless. In fact, poison control centers and doctors continue to warn that misuse of common medications is a growing issue among teens nationwide.

What Parents Can Do

Parents in the Hudson Valley and across New York are told to keep medications locked up, talk to their kids about online challenges, and make sure that they know viral trends are not always “just a joke.”

