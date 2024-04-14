Creepy Upstate New York Janitor Hid Camera In School Bathroom, SO

A "creepy" Upstate New York janitor is accused of hiding a cell phone inside a school bathroom and recording videos.

The Capital Region custodian has been arrested after being accused of committing a disturbing crime.

Capital Region, New York Janitor Arrested

Canva Canva loading...

This week, the Albany County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old David Ague. At the time of his arrest, Ague worked as a janitor at Voorheesville Elementary School.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Ague was charged with six counts of unlawful surveillance Tuesday.

Voorheesville Janitor Accused Of Recording Teachers In School Bathroom

On Tuesday, a staff member that they had discovered a cell phone recording in an employee bathroom at the elementary school, according to the district's superintendent Frank Macri.

Google Google loading...

It's unclear how long the phone was in the bathroom.

"We are all extremely distressed by this allegation," Macri stated in a letter to the community. "The alleged perpetrator is not allowed on school property while the investigation continues. At this time, it is not believed that any students were recorded."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The school district quickly contacted the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Police then searched all other bathrooms at the elementary school.

Canva Canva loading...

No other cell phones were discovered.

"The investigation has NOT revealed any recordings of students, but several electronic devices were seized from the subject's residence," police wrote on Facebook.

Ague was arrested following an investigation that included police seizing two phones, a hard drive, a USB and a computer from Ague's home, according to CBS 6 Albany.

Hudson Valley, New York School Gave Students Unsafe Eclipse Glasses

It's been a tough week for schools in the region. This week, a Hudson Valley school district accidentally provided students with unsafe solar eclipse glasses

Visit Rochester Visit Rochester loading...

CLICK HERE to find out where.

Many New York children are missing. Can you help?

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.