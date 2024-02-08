3 New York Hometowns Best In America To ‘Escape’
Three towns in New York State, all in the Hudson Valley, were named among the best places in America "to escape the rat race."
Joy Organics recently named "The 150 Best Places in America to Escape the Rat Race."
3 New York Towns Best In America To 'Escape The Rat Race'
"The ranking shows the most sought-after towns and cities in America for those waiting to distance themselves from the relentless pace of the rat race," Joy Organics states.
One place in the Hudson Valley ranked in the top 5!
See the full below:
Beacon, Cold Spring, Rhinebeck Honored
Researchers ranked the 150 hometowns by the following factors:
- Increased Desire for Balance
- Cultural and Historical Appeal
- Natural and Tranquil Settings
- Diversity in Preferences
Merriam-Webster defines rat race as:
The unpleasant life of people who have jobs that require them to work very hard in order to compete with others for money, power, status, etc.
10 Best Hometowns In America To 'Escape The Rat Race
Below are the 10 hometowns named the best to flee the rat race.
- Kailua - Hawaii
- Pulaski - Tennessee
- Ferndale - California
- Paia - Hawaii
- Cold Spring - New York
- Aiken - South Carolina
- Ojai - California
- Marble Falls - Texas
- Virginia City - Nevada
- Huntington - West Virginia