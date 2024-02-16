Docks Don't Just Disappear

Considering that video cameras are almost everywhere, plus the sheer size of the material stolen, one might assume that this type of crime might be quite difficult to get away with. But that's not the case, and police in Saratoga County are hoping that anyone who reads this has some information that could help local police apprehend the thief who snagged these two lakeside docks in the Town of Hadley.

"The New York State Police in Wilton is requesting assistance with locating two aluminum docks. One is 16’X4’ and the other is 24’X5’. They were last seen adjacent to the Hudson River, in the area of Mountain Road, in the Town of Hadley, County of Saratoga." NYSP Facebook

Dock Diggler

According to State Police, two docks went missing between October 29, 2023, and January 6, 2024. Both docks are aluminum according to State Police, one is 16' x 4', and the other one is a bit larger, it's 24' x 5'. Police say they were last seen near the Hudson River, in the area of Mountain Road in the Town of Hadley, NY which is about 55 miles north of Albany, in Saratoga County.

Stolen Docks in Saratoga County, Upstate NY police searching for Dock thief, 518-news, 518news Check out the photo of the two aluminum docks. They were stolen a few months ago in Saratoga County. If anyone recognizes the docks, please contact the New York State Police in Wilton at 518-583-7010 and reference case number 11797386. Photo: NYSP Facebook loading...

If anyone recognizes the docks, please contact the New York State Police in Wilton at 518-583-7010 and reference case number 11797386.

