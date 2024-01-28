Where Can You Find Gas For Under $3/gallon in Capital Region?

Remember not too long ago when gas prices were nearly five dollars per gallon? Now the prices are declining. But it seems like most gas stations are over three dollars per gallon. Here's where you can find gas for less than three dollars a gallon in the Capital Region.

Here are ten gas stations in the Capital Region that you can fill up at for less than three dollars per gallon.

$2.74-Runway Express-1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa

$2.75-Sunoco-230 Church Ave Ballston Spa

$2.78-Speedway-229 Church Ave Ballston Spa

$2.85-Citgo-253 Milton Ave Ballston Spa

$2.85-USA Gasoline 991 NY67-Ballston Spa

$2.85-Speedway 6 Green Street-Hudson

$2.85-Stewart's Shop 170 Church Ave-Ballston Spa

$2.89-Citgo 2541 Guilderland Ave-Rotterdam

$2.93-Cumberland Farms 2466 US-9W-Ravena

$2.94-Valero 1122 NY-23-Catskill

