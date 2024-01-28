Where Can You Find Gas For Under $3/gallon in Capital Region?
Remember not too long ago when gas prices were nearly five dollars per gallon? Now the prices are declining. But it seems like most gas stations are over three dollars per gallon. Here's where you can find gas for less than three dollars a gallon in the Capital Region.
Here are ten gas stations in the Capital Region that you can fill up at for less than three dollars per gallon.
$2.74-Runway Express-1402 Saratoga Road in Ballston Spa
$2.75-Sunoco-230 Church Ave Ballston Spa
$2.78-Speedway-229 Church Ave Ballston Spa
$2.85-Citgo-253 Milton Ave Ballston Spa
$2.85-USA Gasoline 991 NY67-Ballston Spa
$2.85-Speedway 6 Green Street-Hudson
$2.85-Stewart's Shop 170 Church Ave-Ballston Spa
$2.89-Citgo 2541 Guilderland Ave-Rotterdam
$2.93-Cumberland Farms 2466 US-9W-Ravena
$2.94-Valero 1122 NY-23-Catskill
Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2024
We are eagerly anticipating another big year of Country shows in 2024, and here is a complete list of artists already scheduled to perform in the year ahead in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York. Don't miss your favorite Country stars - keep checking back here as we will be adding lots of shows in the weeks and months ahead.
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff