The Whitney Estate at 40 Geyser Road in Saratoga Springs was on the market for sixteen million dollars, then reduced to just a little over twelve million. It had been for sale for four hundred thirty days. As of Monday, May 19th, the listing now reads "pending".

This beautiful 120+ acre property in Saratoga Springs, once owned by the late Marylou Whitney and her late husband John Hendrickson, who passed away suddenly of a heart attack on August 19th, 2024, is rich in history and charm.

This 6,218-square-foot mansion, built in 1851, is rich in historic charm and grand in scale. It includes 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths, offering ample space for family and guests.

The home boasts three covered porches, perfect for enjoying the outdoors in comfort.

For recreation and wellness, there is a pool house that includes a heated pool and a gym. You’ll also find tennis courts and beautifully maintained rose gardens on the grounds.

A charming chapel adds a unique and serene touch to the property.

Parking and storage are plentiful with a 2-bay heated garage, a 9-bay heated garage equipped with a generator, and a separate maintenance building.

Read More: Take A Nostalgic Look At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Additional structures include a gatehouse, a root cellar, and a standalone office building.

Rounding out the estate are two single-family ranch homes, ideal for extended family, guests, or rental opportunities.

The sale included the mansion’s furniture but excludes accessories, personal items, and the Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney "Daphne" statue from the rose garden.

Check out the eclectic rooms and the sprawling estate.

Take a look at the sprawling Whitney Estate that now has new owners.